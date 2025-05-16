Taiwan cracks down on Chinese "United Front" tactics on college campuses

Taipei [Taiwan], May 16 : The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has confirmed an investigation into the Chinese Qunpeng Association for allegedly conducting "united front" tactics on Taiwanese college campuses, Taipei Times reported.

The group, linked to the New Party, facilitates student visits to China, promoting pro-unification politics and offering grants and scholarships to students who identify with the "one China principle" and advocate for unification.

The Chinese Qunpeng Association's activities are suspected of breaching the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, reported Taipei Times.

The MAC and Ministry of the Interior are investigating the matter, with the latter issuing a warning to the group for contravening the Civil Associations Act.

If the group fails to improve its practices by June 6, it may be ordered to disband, reported Taipei Times.

Speaking at a press conference, the MAC clarified that no individual or organisation in Taiwan may legally conduct cooperative activities with Chinese government agencies unless permitted under Article 33-1 of the act.

The announcement came after the Taiwan Economic Democracy Union, joined by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Fan Yun, Lin I-chin, and Jean Kuo, alleged that the Chinese Qunpeng Association has been actively promoting "united front" strategies on Taiwan's college campuses.

According to union researcher Huang Cheng-han, the Qunpeng Association - tracing its roots to the pro-China New Party - facilitates trips for Taiwanese college students to China with the goal of fostering pro-unification views. The group reportedly offers scholarships and grants requiring recipients to "identify with the one China principle" and "advocate unification with the Chinese motherland."

Huang said some students reported that local officials from China's Taiwan Affairs Office accompanied them throughout their visits and that travel costs, except airfare, were fully covered.

The Taiwan Economic Democracy Union called on the Ministry of Education to close regulatory loopholes and urged both the MAC and the Ministry of the Interior to conduct a full investigation.

The interior ministry responded, saying the group was found in violation of the Civil Associations Act for not convening meetings of its board of directors, board of supervisors, or members' assembly. A formal warning was issued on Tuesday under Article 58, and the group could face disbandment if it fails to comply by June 6, reported Taipei Times.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee said Premier Cho Jung-tai has emphasised that cross-strait exchanges should be "healthy and orderly," free of political agendas, and conducted without risk. The Ministry of the Interior noted that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration on college campuses has become increasingly serious.

At the Legislative Yuan, MAC Deputy Minister Shen You-chung cautioned against CCP efforts to recruit students and professionals into the "red" supply chain. He said the council will continue warning Taiwanese citizens about the risks of relocating to China and will scrutinise exchange itineraries for signs of manipulation.

"Students interested in bilateral exchanges with China should keep in mind their personal safety and register prior to the exchange to ensure they are carried out appropriately," Shen said.

Deputy Minister of Education Chang Liao Wan-chien said his ministry is working closely with MAC and national security agencies to curb CCP influence on campuses. Department of International and Cross-strait Education Deputy Director-General Rebecca Lan added that one university has already barred the group from using its campus facilities, Taipei Times reported.

Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao reaffirmed that he is not "opposed to student exchanges with China," but urged schools to prioritise democratic countries. "Exchanges are positive, but the US and Europe are not as 'unfriendly' to Taiwan as China is," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor