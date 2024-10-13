Taiwan denounces China's "economic oppression" amid trade tensions

Taipei [Taiwan], October 13 : The Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan (MAC) on Saturday expressed its opposition to what it termed China's "economic oppression" of the self-ruled island.

This statement came after the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's announcement that it was considering potential countermeasures due to Taiwan's failure to eliminate trade barriers affecting Chinese goods, Focus Taiwan reported.

In a statement, the MAC, the top government agency in Taiwan responsible for overseeing exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, expressed regret over any such measures but stated that the government will continue its efforts to minimise any adverse effects they may cause.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced in mid-December 2023 that following an investigation, Taiwan's restrictions on over 2,000 Chinese products constitute trade barriers. The ministry urged for these barriers to be lifted but noted that Taipei has not made any significant attempts to address the issue.

Related agencies in China are reportedly exploring the possibility of taking further action against Taiwan's trade restrictions, according to the MOC. In response to the Ministry of Commerce's comments, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office under China's State Council, stated that the TAO fully endorses further action against Taiwan's trade barriers.

Zhu attributed Taiwan's inaction following the MOC's investigation into its trade restrictions, initiated in April 2023, to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). She claimed that the DPP's persistent stance on Taiwan's independence and its rejection of the "1992 consensus" undermine the political basis needed for negotiations to resolve cross-strait disputes.

"Taiwan bears full responsibility for the situation," Zhu added.

The investigation, which began at the request of various Chinese chambers of commerce, aimed to determine whether Taiwan's current restrictions on the import of 2,455 products from China (as of April) qualify as trade barriers, according to Focus Taiwan.

In response to China's claims of trade barriers, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) called for negotiations to take place within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China issued its warning two days after President Lai Ching-te asserted in his National Day speech on October 10 that the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) has firmly established itself in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, and that the ROC and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to one another. Lai stated that the PRC has no right to represent Taiwan.

The TAO responded on Thursday, stating that Lai's speech was filled with hostility and jeopardized stability across the Taiwan Strait.

However, the MAC asserted that China is using economic tactics as a weapon to pressure Taiwan into accepting its political position, which will not help resolve issues.

It further emphasised that China must take full responsibility if individuals and businesses on both sides of the Taiwan Strait suffer losses and relations deteriorate. The MAC also urged Chinese authorities to recognize the existence of the ROC and adopt practical measures for managing cross-strait economic affairs to enable constructive dialogue.

The MAC warned that any further economic oppression will only lead to increased resentment among the people of Taiwan. In May, Beijing announced a plan to suspend preferential tariff rates on 134 Taiwanese imports covered by the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, effective June 15, shortly after Lai took office on May 20, according to Focus Taiwan.

The "1992 consensus" is an implicit agreement made in 1992 between Taiwan's then-Kuomintang (KMT) government and the Chinese government.

The KMT describes it as a mutual acknowledgement that there is only "one China," with each side free to interpret what that means. However, Beijing has never openly accepted the second part of this interpretation, and the DPP has rejected the consensus, arguing that acceptance would imply endorsing China's claim over Taiwan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor