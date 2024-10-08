Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 8 : The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan (MND) detected 12 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Out of the 12 aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), eight crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait into the southwest area of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Voice of America (VoA) reported.

In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval vessels while also activating coastal missile systems to monitor PLA activities. After three days without any Chinese activity, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels around its vicinity on Saturday, according to a statement from Taiwan's Ministry of Defence.

According to Taiwan News, this month, China has deployed 56 military aircraft and 22 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has escalated its gray zone tactics by gradually increasing the presence of military aircraft and naval ships in the area, reported VoA.

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has intensified its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempt to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

The median line of the Taiwan Strait has served for decades as a tacit border between China and Taiwan. However, the Chinese military has increasingly sent aircraft, warships, and drones across it since former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, reported VoA.

Taiwan split from China amid a civil war in 1949, but Beijing continues to regard the island as Chinese territory and has long coveted Taiwan's technology-driven economy, even as the island governs itself. China has regularly sent fighter jets into airspace close to the island and warships near Taiwanese waters.

