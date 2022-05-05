Taiwan logs 30,035 new local COVID-19 cases, five new deaths

May 5, 2022

Witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Taiwan on Wednesday recorded 30,035 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases and five new deaths, said Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday.

The five deaths involved two male and three female patients, including a young man in his 20s, Xinhua reported citing the island's CECC.

Taiwan has seen 21 deaths from COVID-19 since this month, reported Xinhua.

To date, Taiwan has reported 232,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 220,737 were local infections.

