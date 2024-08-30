Taiwan monitors 25 Chinese military aircraft, 9 vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 30 : Between Thursday morning and Friday morning, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 25 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval ships, and two official vessels operating around Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

The activity occurred between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 29) and 6 a.m. on Friday, with 17 of the aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait median linea move that further escalated regional tensions.

The Chinese aircraft intrusions were detected in Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern air defence identification zones (ADIZ), showcasing the broad scope of China's military manoeuvres.

In response to these incursions, Taiwan mobilized its aircraft and naval vessels while deploying coastal-based missile systems to closely monitor the situation and deter any potential threats.

This latest surge in Chinese military activity is part of a broader pattern that has seen Taiwan's air and sea spaces increasingly violated by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). As of August 29, Taiwan has recorded 505 instances of PLA aircraft entering its ADIZ and 278 instances of Chinese naval vessels operating around its waters just this month, Taiwan News reported.

These figures underscore the intensifying pressure Taiwan faces from China's persistent military presence.

China's strategy has been characterized by the use of gray zone tacticsa deliberate effort to destabilize and intimidate Taiwan without resorting to overt acts of war. Gray zone tactics involve actions that fall below the threshold of conventional warfare but are aggressive enough to challenge the status quo.

By gradually increasing the frequency and intensity of these operations, China seeks to undermine Taiwan's sense of security and exert psychological pressure on both its military and civilian population.

Since September 2020, China has systematically escalated its gray zone activities around Taiwan, raising concerns in Taipei and among its allies about the potential for miscalculations that could lead to a broader conflict, reported Taiwan News.

Taiwan remains vigilant, continuing to monitor and respond to these threats as it navigates the delicate balance between deterrence and diplomacy in the face of growing Chinese aggression.

