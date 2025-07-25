Taiwan records hike in Chinese military activity around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 25 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported on Friday, 26 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Thursday, MND noted a record surge in Chinese military activity with 48 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and one official ship on Thursday.

The MND said that it has monitored and responded to the situation.

Sharing the details on X, MND also reported that 36 out of 48 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

It said, "48 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 36 out of 48 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier in a post on X on Wednesday, MND shared visuals of the M1A2 tanks- showcasing its military strength.

According to a previous report by Taipei Times, Taiwan had requested to purchase 108 M1A2 tanks and related equipment from the US, which was approved by the US Department of State in 2019.Since then, Taiwan received the first batch of 38 tanks in December last year.

The Taipei Times report which released in May this year had cited the MND who had said that the military is expected to receive a second batch of 42 M1A2 tanks from the US by the second quarter of this year.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence with strong public support and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

