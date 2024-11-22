Taiwan reports Chinese incursions in its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 22 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Friday and detected 20 aircraft and six vessels around its territory.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence stated that the aircraft and vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8). 18 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Chinese incursion in the Taiwan Strait has risen.

The MND detected 14 Chinese aircraft and six vessels on Thursday.

The Taiwanese MND said in a post on X, "11 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy's Shuei-Sing Barracks, which would enhance its training capacities.

In a post on X, Taiwanese MND said, "President Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks today. This base will serve as the new home for our Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

