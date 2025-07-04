Taiwan slams China's vice minister Hua Chunying over 'distorted' UN 2758 claims

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 : Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying on UN Resolution 2758, calling them "blatant and egregious bullying," Taipei Times reported on Thursday.

Hua's comments were delivered last week during the Third Forum on Developing Countries and International Law in Beijing, where she claimed that any attempt to reinterpret UN Resolution 2758 constitutes a "flagrant provocation" against China's sovereignty and the post-war international order.

According to Taipei Times, the DPP's Department of China Affairs firmly rejected Hua's remarks, asserting that China is misusing and distorting the resolution to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. The resolution, passed in 1971, recognizes the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the legitimate representative of China in the United Nations. However, the DPP emphasised that it does not address Taiwan's sovereignty, nor does it deny Taiwan the right to participate in the UN or international affairs.

The DPP warned that Beijing is manipulating global discourse to advance its "one China" narrative and suppress Taiwan's international space. "Resolution 2758 only settled the issue of China's seat at the UN. It says nothing about Taiwan's sovereign status," Taipei Times quoted the DPP as saying.

The statement stressed that Taiwan retains the right to self-identification, international participation, and upholding democratic values. "Taiwan will not bow to authoritarian pressure. We will continue to contribute to global democracy, human rights, and sustainable development," the DPP said, as reported by Taipei Times.

Meanwhile, Taipei Times reported that Germany's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul directly addressed the Taiwan issue during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin. At the China-Germany Strategic Dialogue, Wadephul invoked the UN Charter, stating that "the use of force to resolve disputes is prohibited and applies to the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan's Representative to Germany, Shieh Jhy-wey, welcomed Germany's stance, calling it a long-overdue rejection of China's distorted interpretation of UN Resolution 2758.

