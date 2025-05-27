Taiwan warns of China's 'United Front' propaganda via social media apps like Xiaohongshu

Taipei [Taiwan], May 27 : Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Chui-cheng warned individuals using Chinese social media platforms to be aware of the potential impacts of Beijing's "united front" propaganda, which could threaten Taiwan's sovereignty, as reported by Taipei Times.

Chiu's comments were in response to Chinese academic Zhang Weiwei's assertion that since many young Taiwanese enjoy using the Chinese app Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote in English, "it would be easier to govern Taiwan post-unification with China than it is with Hong Kong," according to the Taipei Times.

Zhang stated, "The time has come to address the 'Taiwan question' as China's economy is advancing rapidly, making Taiwan seem more like a Chinese province." He highlighted that "Taiwan's economy relies significantly on exports to China, particularly in semiconductors and electronic products, while China might reduce its purchases from Taiwan."

"We are aware that numerous young Taiwanese prefer Xiaohongshu and other Chinese social media platforms, making them susceptible to China's influence," he commented. "Thus, following the unification of Taiwan with China, governance will likely be simpler than it is in Hong Kong." Chiu pointed out that Xiaohongshu and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, serve as instruments for the Chinese government in its "united front" propaganda.

"We urge individuals to exercise extreme caution while using these Chinese applications due to risks associated with personal data breaches and the dissemination of pro-China opinions and narratives," he advised. "In light of these threats, educational institutions need to address this concern and provide media literacy education for students who utilize these Chinese applications to prevent them from becoming targets of China's 'united front' strategies," the Taipei Times reported.

The MAC has banned central government officials from participating and has advised local government officials "not to attend," marking a change from earlier remarks expressing a desire to avoid seeing Taiwanese officials participate. Chiu mentioned that Taiwan and China continue to engage at some level, even as formal discussions have ground to a halt. According to Taipei Times, interactions with China are conducted under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, he added.

