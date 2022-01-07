Taliban bans women from coffee shops
By IANS | Published: January 7, 2022 12:57 PM2022-01-07T12:57:02+5:302022-01-07T13:05:22+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 7 Women and girls without a close male relative accompanying them were banned from entering coffee shops in Afghanistan's Herat province, Raha Press reported.
Sheikh Azizi ur Rahman Al-Mohajer, the head of virtue and vice of the Taliban office in Herat, said from now on playing music and women and girls without a ‘mahram'
