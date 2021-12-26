Taliban commander warns Pak against firing at Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 26 A top military commander of the Taliban-led government has warned Pakistan against firing artillery towards Afghanistan, adding that Kabul was ready to respond if Islamabad did not stop, the media reported.

Abu Dojana, commander of the 201 Khalid Bin Walid Corps, said that despite the Taliban seeking good ties with the neighbouring nations, its forces also have the military equipment to defend Afghanistan in case of any provocation, reports TOLO News.

"This is precious soil. We have paid a large sacrifice for it. We want to be good neighbours but if they keep attacking our soil, we will certainly give them a response," he said.

The commander's remarks come as residents of Kunar have claimed that Pakistan has been targeting several parts of the province for the past two weeks.

At least one civilian was also injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani military on the Chogam area of Shiltan district in Kunar, said the TOLO News report.

Chogam area runs alongside the Durand Line that forms the Afghanistan–Pakistan border.

"I was wounded by the mortar, a fragment hit my head. I was taken to Asadabad during the night. I was in the hospital for two days," TOLO News quoted Anwar Shah, the injured person, as saying.

Some residents have also claimed of seeing Pakistani drones operating in the province.

"We are being attacked by Pakistan. Everyone is in trouble, including children and women," said Salman, a resident of Shiltan district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor