Taliban delegates neet EU envoys in Doha

New Delhi, Feb 16 A Taliban delegation has held talks with European Union's representatives in Doha and discussed Afghanistan's requirements as well as the humanitarian, health and education situation.

According to the statement released late Tuesday by the Taliban government, the delegates reassured the EU envoys that the new ruling government of Afghanistan is committed to upholding the legitimate rights of the society, and described the situation as satisfactory, TOLO News reported.

The EU representatives showed readiness to increase humanitarian aid as well as health and education assistance to Afghanistan. The statement further said the participants emphasised the importance of continuing such meetings.

Tomas Niklasson, special envoy of the EU for Afghanistan, said he expressed the EU's "grave concerns" about enforced disappearances and unlawful arrests, and about women being mistreated by police during peaceful demonstrations. "We also pointed to the lack of political representation and the systematic denial of the rights of women and minorities," he tweeted.

Niklasson added that access to education in Afghanistan was discussed at the meeting, and the Afghan delegation "referred to the opening of universities for men and women and its commitment to open primary and secondary schools for boys and girls throughout the country in March."

"The EU remains committed to the Afghan people and is delivering 500 million euros in assistance through UN and NGOs focusing on food, health, WASH and protection, education and livelihood,"Niklasson wrote on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor