Taliban 'peace' worse than war for Afghan people

Since the Taliban came into power in Afghanistan in August last year, the people of the country believe that the so-called "peace" of the group is worse than the war of the last 20 years, Italian author and journalist Francesca Marino said in an article.

The crackdown on women, art, and culture in Afghanistan highlighted the hypocrite position of the Taliban.

The group has led to the beheading of "mannequins" in clothing stores in the country, stating that it is a breach of the Shariah law. They have also banned music in vehicles and also advised drivers to not transport women who are not wearing Hijab.

Taliban regime is taking repressive steps against women and the condition of women has deteriorated even since the takeover. Restrictions have been put in place for women in work and education.

They are also not allowed to travel alone for more than 72 kilometers from their homes unless they are escorted by a male guardian.

Apart from it, the recent report shows that the Taliban burned a musical instrument in front of a musician in Afghanistan's Paktia province and the musician was seen crying after his instrument was set on fire.

A viral video posted by Abdulhaq Omeri, a senior journalist of Afghanistan, shows that a man with a gun was laughing at him, while another was making a video of his "miserable condition."

"Schools are closed to girls, journalists and opponents are killed, music and films are banned, the Ministry for Women has been closed forever," wrote the author in the article published in Azione.

The author further added that on December 25, 2021, the government of Kabul officially abolished the Electoral Commission of Afghanistan, stating: "We do not see its usefulness. If there is a need for it in the future, we will create an ad hoc Islamic commission."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor