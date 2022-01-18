Taliban policies turning Afghan women into virtual prisoners in their homes
By IANS | Published: January 18, 2022 02:33 PM2022-01-18T14:33:02+5:302022-01-18T14:45:15+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 18 The Taliban rule has had a devastating impact on Afghan women and girls, according ...
New Delhi, Jan 18 The Taliban rule has had a devastating impact on Afghan women and girls, according to the Human Rights Watch
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app