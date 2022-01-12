Taliban refute Tajikistan's claims of promoting insurgency from Afghan soil

The Taliban have said no countries will be threatened from Kabul while refuting charges of Tajikistan's President Rahmon claim of insurgent camps in Afghanistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during a meeting of the security council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held via videoconference on Monday said Tajikistan will establish a security belt along its border with Afghanistan to deter insurgents' threats emanating from Afghan soil, according to Tolo News.

According to Tajikistan's special services estimates, over 40 camps and centres for training terrorists with over 6,000 militants were located in northeastern Afghanistan, which poses security threats to CSTO countries, according to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of Taliban rejected Rahmon's remarks on Tuesday, saying there are no such camps in Afghanistan's territory.

"There is no such training centre in any part of the country in which insurgents are being trained. We assure all the world's countries that there will be no threat from Afghanistan's territory against them," he said.

Meanwhile, fencing borders, and the possible creation of such a security belt around Afghanistan's border, will create problems for the country and will limit trade and contacts between the countries, according to Tolo News.

Tajikistan and Russia previously voiced their concerns about possible threats from Afghanistan, but the Taliban repeatedly rejected the existence of such threats.

