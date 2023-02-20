Taliban to turn former military bases of foreign forces into SEZs

Kabul, Feb 20 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has said that it will turn some former foreign military bases into special economic zones (SEZ) for businesses.

The decision was announced by acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the BBC reported.

"It was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces with the intention of converting them into special economic zones," Mullah Baradar said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that project will begin with sites in the capital of Kabul and the northern Balkh province but did not give further details.

Prior to the Taliban taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, foreign military forces had been in the war-torn country for two decades.

Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on natural resources, including natural gas, copper and rare earths, worth more than $1 trillion.

However, much of those reserves remain untapped due to decades of turmoil in the country.

In August 2021, the last US military flight left Kabul airport, marking the end of a 20-year presence in Afghanistan and America's longest war, the BBC reported.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Since the withdrawal of foreign military forces Afghanistan's finances have since been hit by a number of other major issues.

Sanctions have been placed on members of the government, the central bank's overseas assets have been frozen, and most foreign aid, which previously supported its economy, has been suspended.

Earlier this year, the Taliban said it planned to sign a contract with a Chinese firm to drill for oil in northern Afghanistan.

The 25-year deal underscores China's economic involvement in the region.

