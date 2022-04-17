Taliban warn Pakistan of dire consequences if airstrikes are repeated

The Taliban warned Pakistan to face dire consequences for the recent airstrikes on the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan that killed 60 civilians if repeated.

In a statement, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Chief Spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid said, that Pakistan should not test the patience of the people of Afghanistan or else should be ready to face the aftermath.

"We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one," Mujahid said.

He further condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Khost and Kunar provinces in the strongest terms adding that repetition of such moves will have dire implications, reported The Khaama Press.

Mujahid added that Afghans by defeating the US have proven that they can defend their country hence, Pakistan should not examine the patience of the people of Afghanistan.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

The Foreign Ministry of the Taliban-led government also summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan to the ministry and asked for the prevention of such attacks in the future. Pakistan's aircrafts bombed civilians' homes in the Spera district of the southeastern Khost province killing at least 60 civilians, said The Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

