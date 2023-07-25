Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Mumbai, July 25 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is getting a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, recently became the talk of the town after an image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond resurfaced on social media. The actress has now cleared the air around the viral image.

Many people made the claim that she possesses the 5th largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The actress has finally made the clarification in a rather humorous way putting the rumours to rest.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Tuesday and shared the viral image in question, and revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. She also penned a hilarious text on the picture. She wrote, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in oodles of praise for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from her upcoming Tamil film, ‘Jailer’. The film also features megastar Rajinikanth. Besides ‘Jailer’, she also has ‘Bhola Shankar’ in Telugu, ‘Bandra’ in Malayalam, and ‘Aranmanai 4’ in Tamil. Furthermore, Tamannaah has ‘Veda’ with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani, in her kitty.

She was recently seen in streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ in which she shared the screen with her beau Vijay Varma. The short story has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’ and the Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Badla’.

