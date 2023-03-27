Tanker ship catches fire off Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara, 3 missing

Jakarta, March 27 Three people were reportedly missing after a tanker ship caught fire off the coast of Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province, a rescuer said.

The vessel was operated by the Indonesia's state-owned oil firm PT Pertamina, and the accident occurred just off the coast of the firm's oil storage located in Mataram city of the province, said Wahyu Efendi, head of the provincial search and rescue office, on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"We received the information about the accident at 3:40 p.m. local time. There were 17 people on board, and 14 of them have been rescued, but three others remain missing," he told Xinhua over phone.

