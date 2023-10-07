Tanzanian President Samia Hassan to arrive in India tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 7 : The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan will be arriving in New Delhi tomorrow for a four-day state visit, during which she will participate in bilateral meetings and exchange MoUs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday

President Samia will arrive on Sunday at 5:15 pm and later will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at 6:30 pm.

Additionally, on October 9, the Tanzanian President will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the morning and then she will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony to be held at the Rajghat at 9:30 am.

Later on at 11:00 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Tanzanian President and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged between the two countries.

The second day will also witness press statements from both countries.

President Droupadi Murmu will also hold a formal meeting with the Tanzanian counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening at 6:30 pm.

On her third day of the state visit to India, President Samia will attend an event in New Delhi and will leave for his hometown on October 11.

A Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over 8 years. The upcoming visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between India and Tanzania, said the MEA release.

