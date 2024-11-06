Teachers stage protest against Pakistan government amid post upgradation demand

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 6 : Hundreds of school teachers staged a protest against the Pakistan government for post upgradation demand, near the Jinnah Park in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

As reported by The Dawn, the teachers warned the government that they would stage a full night protest on the road and march towards the provincial assembly building if the post upgradation demand was not fulfilled.

All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Azizullah informed The Dawn that thousands of teachers have expressed their frustration and participated in the protest against the government.

Azizullah further highlighted that the primary teachers made special arrangements for the protesters in primary schools but the elementary and secondary education minister threatened the teachers to lodge an FIR against them.

He highlighted, "As a protest against this move of the education department, we have decided to spend tonight on the road."

He further added that classes were not held as more than 25,000 teachers were protesting against the government. He said, "Our strike will continue until our demands are accepted".

According to Dawn, the association leader emphasised that the education department approved the demand for post upgradation but the reluctant behaviour of the finance department made it impossible.

Azizullah further lamented that the annual cost of upgradation was around PKR 8-9 billion but the finance department falsely claimed the cost to be estimated around PKR 30 billion.

Earlier in August, the decision of upgradation by the last elected government was dismissed by the current government. The official statement stated, "The decision of the Jan 17, 2023, cabinet meeting for upgrading various educational cadre employees in the education department has been withdrawn because of legal and administrative anomalies identified by the finance department".

Recently, a similar protest took place in the province for post upgradation demand where they alerted the government that they would protest in the provincial capital if their demands were not fulfilled.

