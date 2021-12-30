Tedros Ghebreyesus: Omicron & Delta spreading at same time will lead to tsunami of cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the number of coronavirus cases is rising worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that covid tsunami caused by the delta and omicron variants could wreak havoc on the health system. There has been a huge increase in the number of covid cases worldwide in the last few days. However, Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergency department, said the corona would weaken next year.

"Delta and Omicron are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalization and deaths," said Tedros Ghebreyesus."I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases."

The tsunami of cases is expected to put a strain on health workers who are already tired of the extra work stress and the healthcare system working under pressure.

Meanwhile, Mike Ryan, head of the emergency department at the World Health Organization, said the severity of the corona pandemic would decrease in 2022 next year. However, he also clarified that covid will not be completely eliminated. He also said that it is not possible to make a definite statement about how dangerous Omicron is. Concerns are being raised about the growing number of omicron infections in the world.