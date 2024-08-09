Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reaches California, set to hold interactions with companies in Silicon Valley

California [US], August 9 : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Information Technology and Industries Sridhar Babu Duddilla and their team have arrived in California. The delegation is set to hold interactions with some of the greatest companies in Silicon Valley in the next few days.

Consul General of India in San Francisco, K Srikar Reddy, received Reddy, Duddilla and his team at San Jose Airport in California on Thursday.

"Consul General Dr. K. Srikar Reddy received the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri. Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu. @revanth_anumula, and the Honorable Minister for Information Technology & Communications,Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Duddilla Sridhar Babu Garu @Min_SridharBabu at San Jose Airport in bay area, California. The community came together to extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to our leaders," Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X.

In a post on X, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office stated, "Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula, Minister for IT & Industries Sri @OffDSB, and Team, received a warm welcome to California. The delegation is highly excited about the prospects and opportunities for partnerships for #Hyderabad, and #Telangana in their interactions with some of the greatest companies in Silicon Valley in the next few days."

Before arriving in California, Revanth Reddy and his delegation visited New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Dallas and Texas.

"After successfully completing the New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Dallas and Texas legs of the US Tour, Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula and his team are going to shortly begin their California pitch. Following interactions with several top CEOs in the West Coast, the Chief Minister and Team will turn the focus from Technology to Urban Development and Hyderabad 4.0 in South Korea in the coming few days," Telangana CMO posted on X.

Charles Schwab, a global leader in financial services headquartered in Texas, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Center in India.

"We are delighted to announce that Charles Schwab, a global leader in financial services, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Center in India," a statement from Telangana's Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.

This decision follows fruitful discussions between the Chief Minister, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, and senior Schwab executives, Dennis Howard, Rama Bokka and others at Charles Schwab's world headquarters in Dallas today.

Revanth Reddy and the IT Minister have committed to guiding Schwab through all necessary formalities for establishing their presence in Hyderabad, ensuring swift access to the necessary talent for a rapid ramp-up.

The Telangana CMO statement added that Schwab's executives have expressed confidence and enthusiasm, and appreciated the proactive support from the government as a promising indicator of a successful collaboration.

"Charles Schwab is currently awaiting the final approvals for announcing detailed insights into the upcoming center and to delegate a team to India for officially establishing the Schwab Technology Center in Hyderabad."

Separately, Telangana CM Reddy also had a meeting held with the president of WorldBank Ajay Banga and they talked about various issues like Musi Riverfront, Skill University, Future City, and Citizen Health Care.

During his visit to the US, he also met various top CEOs and business leaders at a roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York during a working luncheon on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor