Tensions rise as Israeli defense minister cancels legal officer's conference role

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has barred the military's top legal officer, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, from speaking at an upcoming legal conference, despite prior approval from the army's chief of staff. The move has drawn attention to growing tensions between Israel's political leadership and the military during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Military Advocate General, had been scheduled to speak at the Israel Bar Association's annual conference in the southern resort city of Eilat. Her participation was approved by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who emphasized the need to publicly explain how the military is operating in accordance with international law amid widespread scrutiny.

"This is of the utmost importance in explaining the efforts being made in the IDF to uphold the law and international law," the military said. "This explanation is especially important at a time when the IDF is required to deal with false claims and accusations against soldiers."

Katz, however, overruled Zamir, stating that Tomer-Yerushalmi should instead focus on her duties related to the war and suggesting that the Bar Association was politicized. "She should dedicate her time to fulfilling her role in the IDF, including completing investigations into issues for which the public expects answers, and assisting IDF commanders and soldiers in refuting domestic and foreign fabrications," he said.

In a later statement, Katz added, "After considering all aspects, I have decided not to approve the participation of the Military Advocate General... based on the reasons I have detailed."

The Bar Association conference, which regularly hosts a range of legal and political speakers, has in the past been a platform for Tomer-Yerushalmi to update the legal community and the public on military investigations. These updates are widely seen as crucial to protecting Israeli soldiers from potential war crimes allegations abroad, by demonstrating that Israel investigates its own forces.

Tomer-Yerushalmi has not publicly responded to Katz's decision.

The incident followed another case of friction between Israel's political and security echelons. On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Maj.-Gen. David Zini as new chief of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) without consulting the IDF Chief of Staff move traditionally coordinated with top military leadership. Zamir notified Zini he would be dismissed from the army regardless of whether the Shin Bet appointment goes through for going behind his back.

The Bar Association has recently clashed with the government over a controversial plan to overhaul Israel's judiciary, which has sparked protests and criticism from legal professionals.

The government's judicial overhaul agenda includes giving the Knesset the ability to override certain High Court rulings, changing the way legal advisors are appointed to government ministries, and restricting the ability of judges to apply the legal principle of "reasonableness."

The initiative was frozen with the formation of a unity government following Hamas's October 7 attack. But the government has since resumed its efforts.

Supporters of the legal overhaul say they want to end years of judicial overreach while opponents describe the proposals as anti-democratic.(ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor