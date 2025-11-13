"Terrorism has no place in society": Ireland expresses condolences over Delhi blast

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Ireland on Thursday expressed condolences and solidarity with India over the terror blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed at least 12 lives and left several injured.

In a statement shared on X, the Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, condemned the incident in the strongest terms, noting that terrorism has "no place in society", while conveying solidarity with the victims and their families.

"Heartfelt condolences to the victims and speedy recovery to those injured in the Delhi terror attacks. Terrorism has no place in society. We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism and stand with the Indian people," Ambassador Kelly said.

The Irish envoy's statement comes amid a wave of international condemnation following the explosion in the national capital earlier this week.

Earlier today, Singapore strongly condemned the blast near Delhi's Red Fort, expressing solidarity with India during what it described as a difficult time.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a post on X, "Singapore strongly condemns the terror incident involving a car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort on 10 Nov. Heartfelt condolences to the families of victims. May those injured recover soon. Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time."

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the blast in Delhi was "clearly" a "terrorist attack" and praised India's professionalism in handling the investigation. Rubio made the remarks while responding to a query on India declaring the explosion a "terror incident".

He also said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable of these investigations."

"We are aware of the potential it has, and we spoke a little about it today - the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to wait to see what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help, but I think they are very capable of these investigations. They don't need our help, and they are doing a good job," he said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the "heinous terror incident" involving the car explosion. The Cabinet directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" so that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out the probe into the Delhi blast case.

The blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor