"Terrorism is in Pakistan's DNA:" All-Party Delegation member Rajeev Rai

Madrid [Spain] June 3 : Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai who was part of the All-Party Delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to Spain, said that all the countries supported India in its fight against terrorism.

Rai said that the biggest terrorist group in the world is the Pakistani army and that terrorism is in their DNA.

Rai told ANI, "There's no country that did not support us and wants terrorism to flourish apart from Pakistan and its supporters. Now it depends upon the Indian government how it will corner Pakistan with its terrorism... The biggest terrorist group in the world is the Pakistani army; terrorism is in their DNA and they run terrorism like an industry. This is the only army in the world that does all kinds of businesses like milk, chips, cement, property... People have understood this and have shown solidarity with India."

The Samajwadi Party MP further said that all the countries welcomed the ceasefire, but India made it clear that this was strictly a bilateral issue, and that no country should interfere in this matter.

He said, "All countries suggested that the ceasefire should continue and advised mediation, but we made it clear that this is a bilateral issue and want no third party mediation on it... We are the largest democratic country and Pakistan is the biggest terrorist country, whose government is a puppet."

The visit of All-Party Parliamentary delegation to Spain was successful in effectively conveying India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism to government leaders, lawmakers, civil society and the Indian diaspora- strengthening bilateral ties and mutual understanding.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks and civil society representatives at a discussion hosted by @Spain_India. During the meeting, they reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace. Members of the foundation expressed staunch support for India's efforts and discussed strategies to combat terrorism," Indian embassy in Spain said.

Spain was the final leg of the visit of the delegation that went to five countries and in government's global outreach on Operation Sindoor and to articulate India's resolute stance against terrorism.

