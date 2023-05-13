Texas man shoots girlfriend for getting abortion he disapproved of, police say

Texas [US], May 13 : A man shot his 26-year-old girlfriend dead after he came to know of her undergoing abortion against his will in Texas, reported New York Post.

The Dallas police said that Harold Thompson (22) was charged with murder for shooting Gabriella Gonzalez in a strip mall parking lot.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gonzalez had just returned the previous evening after a journey of almost 800 miles to Colorado, where abortion is permitted at any stage of pregnancy.

In Texas, abortions are illegal after about six weeks unless a medical emergency occurs.

The affidavit stated that "it is believed that the suspect was the father of the child." The accused "did not want (Gonzalez) to have an abortion," as per New York Post.

In a surveillance footage from the parking lot, the couple is seen bickering at 7:30 in the morning, before Thompson takes Gonzalez and places her in a chokehold the affidavit claims.

Gonzalez "shrugs him off," according to the police, and the two continue walking.

Thompson allegedly drew a gun at that point and shot Gonzalez in the head.

Before fleeing, he continued shooting her again as she lay on the ground, according to police.

Gonzalez was killed on the spot, according to New York Post.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson had been charged with assaulting a female family member after he choked her in March.

Though the affidavit does not name the victim, she was likely Gonzalez.

According to the report, Thompson's victim informed officers that he had "beaten her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship."

Thompson reportedly informed the cops that she was carrying his child at the time.

The victim "reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children," according to the affidavit, New York Post reported.

