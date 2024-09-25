Thailand Legalises Same-Sex Marriage, Effective January 2025

Thailand has become the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, as its landmark marriage equality bill has received endorsement from the monarchy. Following King Maha Vajiralongkorn's endorsement, the law has been published in the Royal Gazette and is set to take effect in 120 days. As a result, LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register their marriages starting in January next year, positioning Thailand as the third country in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to permit same-sex marriage.

The bill, which provides full legal, financial, and medical rights for marriage partners of any gender, passed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate with ease in April and June, respectively. Congratulations to everyone's love, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on X, adding the hashtag #Love Wins.

While Thailand is known for its reputation of acceptance and inclusivity, it has faced significant challenges in passing a marriage equality law, struggling for decades to achieve this milestone. The predominantly conservative values within Thai society contribute to ongoing discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community in their daily lives. Additionally, the government and state agencies have traditionally maintained conservative stances, making it difficult for advocates of gender equality to persuade lawmakers and civil servants to embrace change.