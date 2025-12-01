Thailand seeks India's partnership to tackle Cyber Scams, pushes for deeper trade ties

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, on his first official visit to India, called for deeper cooperation between the two countries to combat a surge in transnational cyber-scam networks and called for urgent coordinated action with India to counter the rapid expansion of cyber-scam syndicates operating along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia.

In an interaction with ANI, he highlighted cybercrime, trade expansion, and regional architecture as the centrepieces of Thailand's diplomatic priorities with India.

The minister raised alarm over the rapid spread of cyber-scam operations along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, describing the problem as "becoming more serious."

He revealed that during a recent crackdown on scam syndicates, over 1,000 Indian nationals fled into Thailand, prompting the Thai authorities to provide emergency assistance. Many more, he noted, are believed to be trapped in scam hubs run by criminal networks across the region.

Calling cyber scams a shared threat, he stressed that "Thailand and India will have to work together," adding that broader regional and international cooperation is essential.

Thailand is also proposing an international conference on cybersecurity with a dedicated focus on cyber scams, aimed at boosting intelligence sharing and law-enforcement coordination. "We hope that India can co-host this international conference," he said.

On the economic front, the minister underscored the growing trade relationship between India and Thailand, saying bilateral ties continue to strengthen as both countries pursue an ambitious target of around USD 30 billion in trade in years to come.

He expressed confidence that this goal is within reach, noting both the natural economic "potential that exists" between the two markets and the new imperative to diversify amid US tariff measures affecting both countries.

However, he acknowledged that achieving the target requires focused work on "promotional activities" as well as addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers on both sides.

He also emphasized growing interest in two-way investment, describing India as a "huge market" for Thai businesses while positioning Thailand as both a "fairly big market" and the "gateway to ASEAN" for Indian investors.

Discussing regional economic frameworks, the minister reiterated ASEAN's view of India as a vital dialogue partner and highlighted ongoing work to strengthen the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement in goods.

He also expressed hope that India might reconsider joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). "We hope that India could come around and look at how it could rejoin RCEP," he said, arguing that Indian participation would give the partnership "a tremendous boost."

On broader regional cooperation, he pointed to initiatives like BIMSTEC as crucial platforms linking South and Southeast Asia"two very dynamic regions"and said Thailand seeks to deepen these inter-regional ties.

From counter-crime collaboration to rising trade and renewed regional engagement, Thailand hopes to elevate its partnership with India across multiple fronts. As cyber scams escalate and the global economic environment grows more complex, Bangkok sees New Delhi not only as a neighbour in Asia but as an indispensable partner in building resilience for the region.

