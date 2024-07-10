Thailand's Election Commission endorses senate election results

Bangkok, July 10 The Election Commission of Thailand on Wednesday endorsed the results of the senate election after a delay due to complaints over the qualifications of some senators-elect and voting irregularities.

The commission agreed to certify the list of 200 senators and 99 reserve candidates, commission Secretary General Sawaeng Boonmee told a news conference, paving the way for the newly elected lawmakers to enter the upper house of parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the multi-level election process, successful candidates from the district and provincial levels across the Southeast Asian country advanced to the final round of voting held in the capital Bangkok last month, where they cast votes among themselves to elect the 200-member Senate.

Representing 20 categories of social and professional groups, 10 candidates who received the most votes from each group were selected as senators.

