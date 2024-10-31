Thailand's Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to visit India on October 31

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, arrives in India today on October 31 on a visit till November 3, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in an official press release.

This trip underscores the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations, which were formally established in 1947.

Sangiampongsa's itinerary in India begins with his arrival in New Delhi on October 31 at 11:00 pm, landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3. Following this, the Minister is scheduled to engage in a series of meetings aimed at enhancing the already strong bilateral relations between Thailand and India.

The next day, November 1, will see the Minister participating in a packed schedule of engagements in Delhi. The focal point of his visit will be a key meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, on November 2 at 11:30 am.

This meeting, set to take place at the South Block, will provide a platform for discussions on various facets of bilateral cooperation. A photo opportunity has been arranged for official purposes to mark this significant diplomatic exchange, the press release stated.

On November 3, Sangiampongsa will conclude his visit with a departure scheduled for 3:30 am, marking the end of a brief but pivotal engagement aimed at bolstering the strong ties between Thailand and India.

India and Thailand have historically enjoyed warm bilateral relations, with both nations celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022. The relationship has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, culture and tourism, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The "Act West" policy of Thailand complements India's "Act East" initiative, further strengthening the bonds between the two countries. With Thailand also serving as India's maritime neighbour, this visit is expected to deepen cooperation and enhance mutual understanding on various fronts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor