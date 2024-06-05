"Thank you for your kind wishes": PM Modi expresses gratitude to Italian counterpart Meloni after electoral win in LS polls

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday after she congratulated him on the third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, adding that he is looking forward to working together for global good.

Expressing gratitude to his Italian counterpart, PM Modi, in a post on X wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests."

"Looking forward to working together for global good," he added.

The Italian PM, in her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi, said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.

Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Singapore Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, also extended congratulations to PM Modi earlier today. "Congratulations, @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term," he wrote in a post on X.

"Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year," Wong added.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu too, congratulated PM Modi and said he looks forward to working together to advance the 'shared interest' in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," Muizzu had said.

In response, PM Modi thanked the Maldivian President and said he looks forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said Male is New Delhi's valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Thank you President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and said he looks forward to working together for the welfare of the people of the two countries.

"Thank you Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people," PM Modi stated.

He also thanked Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley and affirmed a strong partnership between the two nations for the welfare of the people.

"Thank you Prime Minister @miaamormottley. I look forward to working with you for a strong partnership between India and Barbados for the welfare of our peoples," the Prime Minister stated.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, and with its allies has 292 seats in the Parliament. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats.

