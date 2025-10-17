"Thankful to PM Modi for supporting our right to self-defence," says Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday, while speaking at an event hosted by the Israeli Embassy in India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Israel in its right to self-defence.

Azar, while speaking toon the sidelines of an event commemorating the October 7 massacre, said that he hoped to see peace in their region in the coming years.

"We had here a very moving event which we hosted a member of a family that was taken hostage on October 7th. Thankfully that family survived and was able to unify with their father. We are thankful for all our Indian friends and foreign ambassadors that came to share with us our grief but also the hope for peace the hope for restoration of quiet and we are very thankful to the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi for supporting us, supporting our right of self-defence and supporting this peace plan that was put forward by the US President. We are hopeful that in the coming years we will see peace and quiet in our region," he said.

Azar said that they were looking forward to peace and quiet in the region that is declared now.

"Well, it is really a situation that we were waiting for so long and the mood in Israel completely changed as a result of the coming back of the last living hostages. This gave a sense of closure. Still, of course, we waiting for the bodies of 19 deceased murdered hostages. But the sense is that this is a moment in which we can start the healing process. And as I said, it's a turning point in which Israelis feel much more relieved," he said.

When asked about the role Israel expects India to play, Azar toldthat in the coming time, India will be able to play an increased role in the region.

"Well, we are engaged with the Indian government. I think that as India grows in importance on the world stage, we'll be able to play an increasing role in our region, especially the prospects of peace and cooperation, because there are lot of stakes for India in terms of trade, logistics, infrastructure, workforce. And we are going to discuss at the highest level how that potential can be intact," he said.

Avihai Brodutch, whose family was kidnapped by Hamas, said that he feels tremendous unity between Israelis and Indians here.

He said, "My family was kidnapped. I was injured in the fighting. I'm here now to commemorate the dead, the wounded, the hostages and the ones that still haven't been returned to us as a result of the horrible day on October 7th...We suffered so much. We want peace. I think our neighbours, our enemies, suffered a lot as well, and I'm sure that the right answer is peace. It seems that the leaders have come to this conclusion."

He added, "Seems like President Trump is doing all he can to solve this situation and to bring peace to West Asia...This is my second time in India. I've been dreaming of coming back for almost 20 years. My wife has been here three times, and she wants to come over with me but it was too difficult. I see the people in the streets, I see them making arrangements for this great festival. And I really feel a tremendous unity when I see this among the Indian people and within the Israelis and the Jews."

After more than two years of waiting, hoping, and grieving, Israel on Monday welcomed home the last of the 20 living hostages who had been held captive in Gaza since the brutal attacks of October 7, 2023.

