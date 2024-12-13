"The past record of the Modi government will be a source of comfort," says EAM Jaishankar on efforts in Syria

New Delhi [India], December 13 : India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the government's swift and coordinated response to the recent crisis involving Indian pilgrims stranded in Syria in a dialogue at the Lok Sabha.

"I am very grateful to the honorary member for recognising the work that was done to get the Indian pilgrims who were stranded in Syria out very safely in the last two days to Lebanon," Jaishankar stated, emphasising India's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

He also addressed the broader challenges India faces, especially with the increasing number of Indians working overseas. "It is also a fact that the world is a very difficult place. There are many conflicts, many situations of insecurity and violence, and we have today a very large number of Indians who are exploring the global workplace."

Jaishankar pointed to India's past successes in managing similar situations, such as Operation Ganga and Operation Ajay, which facilitated the safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones. "The suggestion that we should establish an integrated presence in an Embassy, maybe under the administrative jurisdiction of the Ministry of External Affairs, but it represents all ministries, the entirety of the government, in fact the entirety of the nation," Jaishankar added. His comments underscore the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals during times of crisis.

The minister concluded by reaffirming the government's ability to manage international emergencies effectively. "I have had colleagues in different ministries who have personally involved themselves with many of these at various levels, so the government is functioning very smoothly and I can assure that any situation, the past record of the Modi government will be a source of comfort and inspiration."

Syria's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has focused on repatriating Syrian refugees living abroad as one of his key goals. Al-Bashir aims to "bring back the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad" as part of efforts to restore stability in the country.

The government continues to face challenges, including unrest surrounding the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, which was recently set on fire.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and Israeli leaders have expressed concerns about Syria's future political direction, particularly regarding Iran's involvement in the region.

