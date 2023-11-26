‘The Shephard’ inspired by my near-death experience while flying a jet: John Travolta

Los Angeles, Nov 26 Hollywood star John Travolta said that he was inspired to make ‘The Shephard’ based on his own personal brush with near-death.

Travolta’s film is adapted from a novel by Frederick Forsyth.

Speaking to BBC, the actor said: “The kismet of the project is, I actually experienced a total electrical failure, not in a Vampire but a corporate jet, over Washington DC, prior to my discovering the book,” Deadline reported.

“So when I read the book, it resonated more because of this experience I personally had. I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you’re going to die, because I had two good jet engines but I had no instruments, no electricity, nothing.”

He added: “And I thought it was over, just like this boy, portrayed so beautifully (by actor Ben Radcliffe). He captured that despair when you think you’re actually going to die.

“I had my family on board and I said, ‘This is it, I can’t believe I’m going to die in this plane'. And then, as if by a miracle, we descended to a lower altitude, I saw the Washington DC Monument and identified that Washington National Airport was right next to it and I made a landing. So I’m reading this book saying, ‘I’ve lived this'.”

Travolta had dreamt of adapting the book 30 years ago, and wanted to portray the role of a young pilot almost dying, with his experience changing him.

However, due to financial and production problems, he was unable to do so.

