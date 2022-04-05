"The world is laughing at Pakistan" says Opposition leader Ahsan Iqbal

Opposition leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said "The world is laughing at Pakistan. The man who said that he would fight till the last ball picked up the wickets and ran away."

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said. "Pakistan's governance is being ridiculed globally. Imran Khan imposed civil martial law to save his seat."

"If the court does not take decisive notice of the Constitutional coup, the Constitution will become meaningless. In the future, every ruler will become a dictator like Hitler," he added.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it ‘unconstitutional’. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Suri said.

After the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said, "I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly."

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said, "Government has violated the constitution. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan. We will move the Supreme Court and ask it to hear the case today."