Theft, assault in US may lead to revocation of visas: Embassy states

New Delhi [India], July 17 : The US Embassy in India has issued a warning stating that committing an assault, theft, or burglary in the United States will result in the revocation of a person's visa.

The warning further stated that such an act could also prevent the person from entering the US again.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues - it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future U.S. visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all U.S. laws."

This move comes as US President Donald Trump is on a quest to deport illegal immigrants and other criminals from the US. As per the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, 1,42,000 people were deported from the US between 20 January and 29 April.

According to the official website for US federal legislative information, stealing property likely violates numerous state laws that criminalise theft in various forms, and, depending on the circumstances, it may also run afoul of federal criminal law.

The US Code uses terms like larceny, embezzlement, robbery, and burglary in the titles of code chapters or statutory sections.

According to the US Department of Justice, in all but a few States, the right of a merchant to approach and detain a suspected shoplifter is addressed in the event of an incident of shoplifting.

In several states, the owners of stolen merchandise are granted a civil right of action against the shoplifter. Many States classify shoplifting as a misdemeanour or felony according to the value of the property taken. Fines and maximum sentences also vary greatly from State to State.

If the value of the goods stolen is less than USD 300, the person will be charged with a Class A misdemeanour, which is punishable by a fine (up to USD 2,500) and jail time (up to one year). If the value of the item(s) in question is more than USD 300, the person will be charged with a Class 4 felony, which is punishable by a fine (up to USD 25,000) and imprisonment (1 to 3 years).

