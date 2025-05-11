"They are repeating the same mistakes that Musharraf made" - G Parthasarathy

New Delhi [India], May 11 : G Parthasarathy, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, strongly criticised Pakistan's military leadership for its misadventures after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror sites in the country.

Drawing a parallel with the Kargil conflict, he said, "When I was in Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf initiated the Kargil conflict by taking over high mountains in the Himalayas. We taught them a lesson at the high altitude of the Himalayas and drove them out of Kargil. I am not surprised that General Asim Munir is repeating the same mistakes that Musharraf made."

Parthasarathy further emphasised the dominance of Pakistan's military over its civilian government. "Musharraf made that mistake, staged a coup and then took over. I hope they are able to protect their civilian Government now in Pakistan after Asim Munir is made to look ridiculous like we did to Pervez Musharraf earlier on in Kargil," he stated.

He credited the Indian government and the armed forces for their role, saying, "All credit to Mr Modi and everyone in his government but most credit to our Army, the armed forces as a whole."

"As far as relations with Pakistan are concerned, you have a PM who has cut a pathetic figure and the Army virtually ran the country, their operations against India were not put up to the PM or approved by the PM by all accounts. If that has been done, it has not been spoken about and therefore, we have Shehbaz Sharif now asking for peace as his brother had sought with us during Kargil. So, all I can say is, I am very proud to be an Indian and I am having a good laugh at my Pakistani friends," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar officially announced the cessation of hostilities. "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," Jaishankar posted on X.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained that the cessation of hostilities was finalised following a call between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours... It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities, stating, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The cessation of hostilities followed a period of escalating tensions, triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to retaliatory artillery shelling by Pakistan.

