"They want to hear India story, PM Modi's vision and thinking," says Ambassador Sandhu on PM's upcoming address to US Congress

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington, D.C. [US], June 15 : Top lawmakers in the United States have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the US Congress when he visits Washington, D.C. later this month, a rare opportunity granted only to the country's closest allies.

Underscoring the signals of the continued bipartisan support in America for strong bilateral ties with India, Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday (local time) noted the keenness shown by the Democrats and Republicans. The Indian PM, who has been invited by US President Joe Biden (a Democrat), will speak to the lawmakers and the joint address shows that both sides are interested in deepening and widening ties that India and the US currently enjoy.

"PM Modi will be the first leader in independent India to address the US Congress twice...In my conversations with many of the congressmen and senators, I can certainly tell you that there is a lot of excitement among them," Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. He added, "...They want to hear about the India story and they want to hear about the Prime Minister's vision and his thinking."

Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives announced the invitation in a letter to Modi on Friday, saying that the speech on June 22 would celebrate the "enduring friendship" between the two countries.

"Based on our shared values and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, US Representative Richard McCormick, a Republican lawmaker, on Wednesday (local time) stressed on having ties between the United States (US) and India economically, militarily and strategically. He emphasised that lawmakers whether they are Democrats or Republicans need to pay more attention to India as a "future partner going forward".

On reports of the US pushing a sign a big-arms drone deal during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "I think the more we link our countries together, both strategically, economically, militarily, the better. If you look at the threats in the region, if you look at India's strategic location next to China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with all the problems that we have in that part of the world right now, we need a strong partner, somebody that we can link ourselves to" can be passed down to further generations.

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said the US looks forward to PM Modi's upcoming address to the US Congress.

"The Congress will look forward to the state address that he will make in the United States Congress. That will be both houses of Congress. That's a very important position to be in. We will be attentive," Lee said while speaking toon PM Modi's upcoming US visit.

