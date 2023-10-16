Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has visited the Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Theyab, accompanied by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and a number of officials, toured the first collection centre at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed, which was opened on Sunday 15 October. Other centres will also be opened across the UAE at later dates.

During his tour, His Highness met with volunteers at the centre and commended the efforts of community members in donating humanitarian relief packages to provide urgent assistance to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in Gaza.

Tarahum - for Gaza is part of the UAE's efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian people affected by conflict. The aid aligns with the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to those in need in times of crisis and as an embodiment of the established humanitarian values of the leadership and people of the UAE.

The UAE is at the forefront of countries that have placed the needs of the brotherly Palestinian people among the priorities of its foreign aid, out of its belief in the importance of providing support and relief to alleviate suffering, especially for children and women.

The campaign is being supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent in cooperation with the World Food Programme and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

The campaign attracted a large number of volunteers from the people of the UAE, who participated in preparing the relief packages. More than 4,500 volunteers took part in preparing 13,000 relief packages, which included food baskets and packages for children, mothers and women, with the assistance of more than 20 relief and humanitarian institutions. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor