Thierry Mathou takes charge as new French envoy in India

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Thierry Mathou, the newly appointed French Ambassador-designate, took charge of his position at the French Embassy here in the national capital.

The French Embassy gave a warm welcome to Mathou and affirmed confidence for an ‘exciting’ time for Indo-France relations.

“A warm welcome from everyone at the Embassy to our new Ambassador-designate, Thierry Mathou! Looking forward to an exciting time for France-India relations!” the French Embassy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, before taking charge, he had recalled historian Jules Michelet’s description of India as the ‘Matrix of the world’, and called the Indo-French ties as strategic and universal from "sea to space".

He said that the leaders of the two nations have set the course of the Indo-France partnership for the next 25 years, and his role is to translate this roadmap into concrete action.

Thierry Mathou was appointed as the new French Ambassador to India after Emmanuel Lenain’s tenure at the position ended.

Last week, France's then-Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain at the end of his term, thanked New Delhi, terming the country's energy, optimism, and confidence in the friendship between the two nations as "invaluable.

"He said India and its people have taught him so much and he will cherish his experience of serving in India for the past four years.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron had a bilateral meeting over lunch during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation through partnership in the design and expansion of production in India and called for early finalisation of the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

In July this year, PM Modi had attended the Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour.

