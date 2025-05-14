"This was a different form of escalation," Expert says on Operation Sindoor

Washington DC [US], May 14 : Richard Rossow, Chairperson of India and Emerging Asia Economics said that India has adopted a different course this time as compared to the past attacks by Pakistan.

Rossow, while speaking to ANI, said that this is a new step in a new direction.

"This was a different form of escalation, a large number of targets, and you know, once the escalation began for India...was a step in kind of a new direction as well," he said.

Rossow looked back in 2019 when Indian warplanes hit Pakistan's terrorist camps in Pakistan.

"We have seen a steady escalation in the times that India suffered terror attacks. Looking back to 2016 when India took the step on initiating a cross-border ground assault against terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and then of course in 2019 where you actually had air assaults on Pakistan proper," he said.

Rossow added that Pakistan must now understand that India will not just play through diplomacy, but will the games will change.

"So it's an important moment when I think Pakistan understands that India is not just going to play the normal game of diplomatic measures that the counterattacks and the separation that Pakistan always hoped for between terror camps and military. India views as a lot less different than what they did in times past. So meaningful changes, I think, and how we've seen this escalation from times past," he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs responded to a recent statement made by the Pakistan Foreign Office, emphasising that Pakistan's history of nurturing terrorism on an industrial scale makes it accountable for the consequences.Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly press conference, stated that Pakistan's attempt to escape the consequences of its actions is futile, given its long history of supporting terrorism.

He highlighted that the terrorist infrastructure sites destroyed by India were responsible for the deaths of not only Indians but also many other innocents around the world.

