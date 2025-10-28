"This woman is a winner": Trump hails Japan PM Takaichi during Yokosuka naval base visit

Yokosuka [Japan], October 28 : US President Donald Trump underscored the strong ties between the United States and Japan during his visit to the Yokosuka Naval Base on Tuesday, where he appeared alongside Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and praised her leadership.

The two leaders arrived together aboard Marine One and were greeted by a cordon of US Navy Rainbow Boys as they stepped onto the USS George Washington, marking one of the most symbolic moments of Trump's ongoing Asia tour.

The arrival ceremony, featuring service members in colour-coded uniforms denoting their duties, yellow for aircraft movement, green for catapult operations, and purple for fuelling, reflected the precision and discipline of the US-Japan alliance.

Addressing nearly 6,000 American troops gathered on the aircraft carrier, Trump invited Takaichi to join him on stage and lauded her as a "winner", calling her a symbol of strength and progress.

"This woman is a winner," Trump said, as the crowd erupted in applause.

He went on to express admiration for Japan's leadership and its growing partnership with Washington, adding, "I have such respect for Japan and the country, and now I have a really great respect for the new and incredible prime minister."

Acknowledging Takaichi's historic ascent as Japan's first female leader, Trump remarked, "I have to say this, the first female prime minister," drawing cheers from the assembled servicemen.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders met in Tokyo for bilateral talks focused on strengthening defence cooperation, trade ties, and regional security.

During the meeting, Trump told Takaichi she would "be one of the great prime ministers", while Takaichi described him as a "great leader" and expressed her intention to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the White House.

Their meeting also saw the signing of agreements on trade and critical minerals, reaffirming a shared commitment to bolstering Japan's defence capabilities.

Takaichi, who took office last week, has pledged to deepen Tokyo's partnership with Washington while continuing the diplomatic legacy of her late predecessor and mentor, Shinzo Abe.

According to CNN, Trump's visit reflects a broader show of unity between the two nations amid growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Japan, which currently hosts around 55,000 American troops, remains a cornerstone of the US-led regional defence architecture.

Amid rising tensions over Beijing's military activities in the South China Sea, Trump told reporters that China "won't make any moves on Taiwan", ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

As Marine One landed on the USS George Washington, the theme from Top Gun played over the speakers, setting a celebratory tone.

Service members, who had waited for hours, sang along to "Sweet Caroline" and "Party in the USA" while awaiting the arrival of their commander-in-chief.

Japan marks the second stop on Trump's five-day Asia tour.

Before arriving in Tokyo, he visited Malaysia to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal, underscoring his administration's focus on regional diplomacy and stability.

