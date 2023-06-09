"...Thoda Teekha Kam please": Japanese ambassador tries out Indian street food in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : From world leaders to several Hollywood celebrities, Indian street food has a global standing and is loved by all. Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Hiroshi Suzuki, became the latest to take a liking to India's famed street food.

A video of Japanese envoy Suzuki trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune went viral on social media. Apparently, the envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, he had a minor complaint that it was too spicy for him.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of him eating the street food with a caption that read, "I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!"

I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please![?]#Pune #Maharashtra #VadaPav pic.twitter.com/3GurNcwVyV — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 9, 2023

The Japanese envoy also tried Pune's famous Misal Pav, on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and also posted a video of tucking into the delicacy.

"Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav," the envoy posted.

He put out another video on Twitter saying that he wanted a "little less spicy".

Because many followers recommended me…!#MisalPav pic.twitter.com/PBDPERZAUw— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 9, 2023

He received much praise from netizens for his posts about trying out Indian street food in Pune. Some of his social media followers urged him to try other delicacies in the comments section, while others admired his willingness to try new foods.

"Quite brave of you, these literally have a lot of chillies in them. You should have a mango lassi or mango ice cream to cool down your tummy," a social media user commented.

"Have a glass of buttermilk," wrote another.

"Eat sweet dish also," added another.

This was not the first time that a Japanese official tried out Indian street food.

Earlier, in March, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on his visit to India, tried different Indian delicacies, including 'gol-gappe', 'aam panna' and 'lassi' during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi shared a video on Facebook showing Kishida tucking into gol-gappes. He captioned the video, "My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas."

The two leaders even tried their hands at churning, as caterers appeared to explain the recipe behind the famous Indian sweet beverage, lassiJ.

