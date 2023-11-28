"Those who cannot handle reality will leave X" says Elon Musk

Washington, DC [US], November 28 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that those who cannot handle reality will leave social media platform X due to Community Notes.

Musk noted that people, however, will increasingly come to know that X is the "best source of truth," which would result in a rise in the number of users on the social media platform.

Taking to social media platform X, Elon Musk stated, "Those who can't handle reality will leave this platform due to @CommunityNotes. But the public will increasingly come to realize that X is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information."

Musk made the statement in response to a post shared on X. The Rabbit Hole named account shared a post that said that Community Notes hit Open Society Foundations Chair Alex Soros, for misrepresenting the reality of crime in America.

In a post shared on X, The Rabbit Hole wrote, "First Picture: Soros getting hit by Community Notes for misrepresenting the reality of crime in America. Second Picture: Soros getting ratio'd by a random bunny account under the same post. Never deleting this app."

Notably, Community Notes was earlier known as Bird Watch. In November 2022, Community Notes in a post shared on X wrote, "Birdwatch is now Community Notes. We've seen our contributors trying to explain what Birdwatch is, and we think a simpler, more intuitive name will help understanding. Hence Community Notes. It's... what it is."

It further stated, "This isn't just a random new name. It's actually Birdwatch's very first name. Before there was a Birdwatch, before there was anyone building this thing, there was a design mockup envisioning the idea, and you know what it was called?" In a post on X, Community Notes stated, "If you're a contributor and can't find Birdwatch in your menu, that's because it has a new name:"

According to X Help Center, Community Notes aim to create a better informed world by allowing people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts. It further stated, "Contributors can leave notes on any post and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor