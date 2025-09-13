Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in New Zealand

Auckland [New Zealand], September 13 : Thousands took part in a pro-Palestinian march in Auckland in what organizers says is the largest rally of its kind since the start of Israel and Hamas crisis, The Times of Israel reported.

Around 50,000 people attended the 'March for Humanity' in central Auckland, the Aotearoa for Palestine group said. However, New Zealand police estimate attendance at 20,000, as per The Times of Israel.

Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson Arama Rata says it's New Zealand's largest march in support of Palestinians since the conflict broke out in Gaza with Hamas-led cross-border attack in which terrorists killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 hostages on October 7, 2023.

Many in the protest crowd carried Palestinian flags and banners with slogans including "Don't normalize genocide" and "Grow a spine stand with Palestine," The Times of Israel reported, citing the public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.

Organizers, motivated by a march that shut down Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge in August, wanted to close a major city bridge with the rally, Rata says, but were forced to abandon those plans due to strong winds.

Police said there were no arrests at the march and that roads along the route are being reopened.

Aotearoa for Palestine says it wants New Zealand's center-left coalition government to impose sanctions on Israel.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in August described recent Israeli actions in Gaza, including a lack of humanitarian assistance, as "utterly appalling," and New Zealand has been weighing up whether to recognize a Palestinian state.

The New Zealand Jewish Council, a body representing around 10,000 Jews who live in the country, doesn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the march.

Meanwhile in Israel, dozens protested outside the residence of Education Minister Yoav Kisch, calling for a hostage-ceasefire deal and an end to the war.

Demonstrators carry posters reading "educates to abandon (our) brothers" and "educates to silence," as per The Times of Israel.

