Three Baloch youths "forcibly disappeared" by Pakistani security forces in Kech

Quetta [Balochistan], August 13 : Amid the deteriorating situation in Balochistan, where Pakistani armed forces are reportedly abducting Baloch individuals, three Baloch youths have been "forcibly disappeared" by the military in Kech district, The Balochistan Post reported.

The report states that Pakistani forces, along with intelligence agencies, conducted a house search operation in Askani Bazaar of Turbat City and "forcibly disappeared" two youths identified as Zakir Ali and Faqir.

Another person, Javed Ali, a resident of the Mehnaz area of Buleda, went missing while travelling from Buleda to Turbat on July 31, 2024. The victim's family has accused Pakistani security forces of forcibly disappearing the youth.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a significant issue for the past twenty years, with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Baloch activists, and human rights groups accusing Pakistani security forces of carrying out extrajudicial killings and abductions.

Earlier, 18 people were reported missing in the past month, with five dead bodies also found, as noted in The Balochistan Post's bi-weekly report.

Despite substantial evidence and major reports from various organizations, Pakistani security forces continue to deny any involvement.

According to another report by The Balochistan Post, the regions where enforced disappearances are prevalent include Quetta, Kech, Maskay, and Awaran.

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan are part of a troubling trend known as the "kill and dump" policy.

This tacticreportedly used by state actors such as Pakistani intelligence agencies and security forcesinvolves abducting individuals, often activists or nationalists, and then executing them, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has previously reported a fresh wave of disappearances in Balochistan.

For instance, in March 2024, Hafeez Baloch, a postgraduate student from a Pakistani university, disappeared to protest against atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces.

