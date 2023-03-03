Three foreign nationals killed in Canada avalanche

Ottawa, March 3 Three foreign nationals were killed in an avalanche near a mountain ski resort along the Alberta-British Columbia border in Canada, local media reported.

Ten people in total were caught in the avalanche, all foreign nationals except for a guide, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some were seriously injured, but are expected to survive, CTV News quoted police as saying.

Police said the victims were heli-skiing near Panorama Mountain Resort when the avalanche was triggered and that rescue efforts were carried out.

According to Global News, the mayor of a municipality in Germany said on Thursday that three people from his community were dead after an avalanche occurred in Canada.

According to the Canadian Avalanche Centre, there are an average of 10 avalanche-related deaths in Canada every year, most of which occur in British Columbia and western Alberta.

