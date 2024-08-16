Three more ex-Pakistan army officers held in connection with former ISI Chief case

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 16 : Three retired military personnel have been taken into military custody in relation to ongoing court-martial proceedings against former ISI chief, Lt.General (retired) Faiz Hameed for his alleged involvement in victimising the owner of a private housing society, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"In connection with the FGCM proceedings of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline," the military's media affairs wing said.

"Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing," it added.

Meanwhile, sources revealed the names of the three officers taken into military custody, including two brigadiers and a colonel.

They were identified as Brigadier Ghaffar and Naeem were among the arrested officers. All three officers were alleged to have worked as messengers.

The three officers were involved in the coordination between a political party and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, the sources revealed.

It further said both the retired brigadiers belonged to Chakwal and were close to Faiz Hameed as his 'favourites'.

Notably, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the arrest of the former ISI chief, saying that he was taken into custody by the army over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

Appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former ISI chief under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, the ISPR said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor