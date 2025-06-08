Three suspects shot during arrest procedure in the South Hebron hills

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): An initial report of an attempted stabbing at the entrance to Dahariya in the South Hebron Hills has been updated.

According to security sources, the incident involved three suspects who were shot by Israeli forces after refusing to stop and identify during a suspect apprehension procedure.

The circumstances are still being investigated. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor